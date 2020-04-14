Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH), Insteel Industries (IIIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) and Insteel Industries (IIIN) with bullish sentiments.

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

Stephens analyst Trey Grooms reiterated a Buy rating on BMC Stock Holdings today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Grooms is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Grooms covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Builders Firstsource, and Trex Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BMC Stock Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Insteel Industries (IIIN)

In a report released today, Julio Romero from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Insteel Industries, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Romero is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Romero covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gibraltar Industries, American Woodmark, and Encore Wire.

Insteel Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.