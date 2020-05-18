Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Autoliv (ALV), Applied Materials (AMAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autoliv (ALV) and Applied Materials (AMAT) with bullish sentiments.

Autoliv (ALV)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Autoliv on May 13 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autoliv is a Hold with an average price target of $59.63, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

In a report issued on May 15, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Applied Materials has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.32, a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

