Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Aptiv (APTV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Aptiv (APTV) with bullish sentiments.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report issued on October 29, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.25, close to its 52-week high of $103.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.07, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

