Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Ameresco (AMRC), Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ameresco (AMRC) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF) with bullish sentiments.

Ameresco (AMRC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ameresco yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.67, close to its 52-week high of $39.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameresco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.83, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)

In a report released yesterday, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Andlauer Healthcare Group, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.07, close to its 52-week high of $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, GFL Environmental, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Andlauer Healthcare Group with a $32.28 average price target.

