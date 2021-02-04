Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Aptiv (APTV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Aptiv (APTV) and Wabash National (WNC) with bullish sentiments.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Buy rating on Allegiant Travel Company today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.36, close to its 52-week high of $197.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegiant Travel Company with a $218.33 average price target, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $250.00 price target.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.15, close to its 52-week high of $152.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $143.38 average price target, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Wabash National (WNC)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Wabash National, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 81.0% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Federal Signal, and Shyft Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wabash National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.33.

