Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: ABB (ABB), TechnipFMC (FTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ABB (ABB), TechnipFMC (FTI) and BW Offshore (BGSWF) with bullish sentiments.

ABB (ABB)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 63.9% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Energy, and Siemens AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ABB with a $27.99 average price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.38.

Roger has an average return of 3.4% when recommending TechnipFMC.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #778 out of 7185 analysts.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.07.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #3865 out of 7185 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.00.

