Analysts Are Bearish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Sell rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods on October 29. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.59.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 61.2% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $68.00 average price target.

