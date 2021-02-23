Analysts Are Bearish on These Financial Stocks: Essex Property (ESS)

Analysts are pulling back from the Financial sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Essex Property (ESS).

Essex Property (ESS)

In a report issued on February 16, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Essex Property. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $264.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Essex Property with a $275.50 average price target.

