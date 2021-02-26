Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum (OXY), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Occidental Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.12, representing a -12.0% downside. In a report issued on February 24, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on Occidental Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.16 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.31 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.11 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.14 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

