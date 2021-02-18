Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.06, close to its 52-week high of $14.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -1.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

SM Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, implying a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.38 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 6.72M.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.