Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers upgraded OGE Energy (OGE) to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 73.8% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Chesapeake Utilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OGE Energy with a $35.67 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.43 and a one-year low of $23.01. Currently, OGE Energy has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.