Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF) received a Hold rating and a C$0.69 price target from CIBC analyst David Popowich today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Popowich has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.0% and a 33.8% success rate. Popowich covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Gran Tierra Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Painted Pony Petroleum with a $0.47 average price target, a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.69 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.68 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Painted Pony Petroleum has an average volume of 61.98K.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. It focuses on the operation of Montney natural gas resource plays. The company was founded on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.