Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.31, an 83.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.19 million and GAAP net loss of $267 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.03 million and had a net profit of $681K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAVVF in relation to earlier this year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.