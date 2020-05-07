Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Juan Jarrah from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Point Energy (CPG), with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarrah ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -28.4% and a 16.3% success rate. Jarrah covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Whitecap Resources, and Surge Energy.

Crescent Point Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.45, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.85 and a one-year low of $0.52. Currently, Crescent Point Energy has an average volume of 2.58M.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It focuses on the following locations: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.