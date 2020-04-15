Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

CMS Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.31, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Based on CMS Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion and net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.83 billion and had a net profit of $108 million.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment is comprised of the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution and sale of natural gas The Enterprises segment engages primarily in domestic independent power production, marketing of independent power production and the development and operation of renewable generation. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, MI.