Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Tudor Pickering analyst Matt Murphy, CFA reiterated a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5575 out of 6408 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cenovus Energy with a $5.32 average price target, implying a 107.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.82 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Cenovus Energy has an average volume of 8.75M.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, antural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.