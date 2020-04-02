Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Duke Energy (DUK), with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duke Energy with a $101.90 average price target.

Duke Energy’s market cap is currently $56.94B and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment focuses on natural gas operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Piedmont and Duke Energy Ohio. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, develops, builds, operates, and owns wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental United States. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.