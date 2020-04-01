Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX) on March 30 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.34.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 9.6% when recommending Orion Energy Systems.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #1196 out of 6239 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Energy Systems with a $7.00 average price target, implying a 94.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Orion Energy Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.25 million and net profit of $2.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $662K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops, and sells lighting products, and provides construction, and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems.The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.