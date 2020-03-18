Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO) on March 16 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.02, close to its 52-week low of $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 38.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Valero Energy with a $91.14 average price target, representing an 116.4% upside. In a report issued on March 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Based on Valero Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.88 billion and net profit of $1.06 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.73 billion and had a net profit of $952 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VLO in relation to earlier this year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

