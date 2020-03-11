Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Suncor Energy (SU), with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.88, close to its 52-week low of $18.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Canadian Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $34.58 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.87 and a one-year low of $18.02. Currently, Suncor Energy has an average volume of 4.07M.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing.

