Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy (DVN) on March 9 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.01, close to its 52-week low of $7.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.58, a 194.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Devon Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.71 billion and GAAP net loss of $643 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.29 billion and had a net profit of $1.14 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DVN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil.

Read More on DVN: