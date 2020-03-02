Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Cenovus Energy, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Advantage Oil & Gas has an average volume of 23K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.