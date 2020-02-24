Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy (PE) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.48.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Parsley Energy with a $24.82 average price target, representing a 55.1% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.11 and a one-year low of $13.72. Currently, Parsley Energy has an average volume of 5.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PE in relation to earlier this year.

Parsley Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its portfolio includes he Midland and Southern Delaware basin. The company was founded by Bryan Sheffield, Mike Hinson, and Paul Treadwell in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.