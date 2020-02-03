Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO) on January 31 and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Valero Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.86, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Valero Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.88 billion and net profit of $1.06 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.73 billion and had a net profit of $952 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VLO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.