Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.70, close to its 52-week high of $5.10.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 72.5% when recommending Orion Energy Systems.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #532 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Energy Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.25, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Orion Energy Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $662K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OESX in relation to earlier this year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS).