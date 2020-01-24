Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

Wells Fargo analyst Gordon Douthat maintained a Hold rating on Berry Petroleum (BRY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.75, close to its 52-week low of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Douthat is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.9% and a 32.7% success rate. Douthat covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Earthstone Energy, and Matador Resources.

Berry Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.57.

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $6.87. Currently, Berry Petroleum has an average volume of 924.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Berry Petroleum Corp. is an independent upstream energy company, which engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves. The company was founded by C. J. Berry in 1909 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

