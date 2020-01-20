Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS) on January 15 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.65, close to its 52-week high of $65.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CMS Energy with a $64.25 average price target, representing a -2.0% downside. In a report issued on January 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $65.88 and a one-year low of $50.08. Currently, CMS Energy has an average volume of 1.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.