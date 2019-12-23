Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report issued on December 19, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 45.7% success rate. Stanton covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Transglobe Energy, Parex Resources, and Kosmos Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gran Tierra Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.98.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gran Tierra Energy’s market cap is currently $425.7M and has a P/E ratio of 1054.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. is an energy company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More on GTE: