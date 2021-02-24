Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report issued on February 22, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Northern Oil And Gas (NOG), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Northern Oil And Gas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Northern Oil And Gas’ market cap is currently $755.9M and has a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NOG in relation to earlier this year.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

