Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report issued on December 1, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF), with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.1% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Sulzer AG, and Nordex.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.44, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on November 19, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR29.50 price target.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.