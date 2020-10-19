Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Hold rating on Tsakos Energy (TNP) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.05, close to its 52-week low of $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Nolan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Nolan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as New Fortress Energy, Golar LNG Partners, and Hoegh LNG Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tsakos Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

Based on Tsakos Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $191 million and net profit of $31.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $291 million and had a net profit of $11.54 million.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.