Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF) on October 9 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.1% and a 40.4% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MEG Energy with a $3.37 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 20.59K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.