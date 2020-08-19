Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Energy Services of America (ESOA), with a price target of $1.47. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.7% and a 35.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Orion Group Holdings, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Services of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.47.

The company has a one-year high of $1.17 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, Energy Services of America has an average volume of 2,940.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESOA in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. The company was founded on March 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.