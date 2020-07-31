Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

Credit Suisse analyst William Featherston maintained a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy (XEC) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Featherston covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Concho Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cimarex Energy with a $37.08 average price target, a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Cimarex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $473 million and GAAP net loss of $774 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $577 million and had a net profit of $26.32 million.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.