Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on CONSOL Energy (CEIX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.40, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.6% and a 32.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CONSOL Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.33, which is a 97.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

CONSOL Energy’s market cap is currently $140.6M and has a P/E ratio of 2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.31.

CONSOL Energy Inc. engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.