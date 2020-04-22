Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Sell rating on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) today and set a price target of C$0.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.78, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.7% and a 27.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Bonterra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.44, implying an 87.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Sell with a C$1.50 price target.

Bonterra Energy’s market cap is currently $25.77M and has a P/E ratio of 1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.09.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.