Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Holly Energy Partners (HEP), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Holly Energy Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.25.

Based on Holly Energy Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $132 million and net profit of $45.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133 million and had a net profit of $47.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HEP in relation to earlier this year.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded by 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

