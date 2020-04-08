Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Sell rating on Nine Energy Service (NINE) today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gruber is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.7% success rate. Gruber covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Diamond Offshore Drilling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nine Energy Service with a $0.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Nine Energy Service has an average volume of 291.7K.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which provides completion, wireline, and cementing solutions. It offers a geographical footprint in the basins that count and the full range of conventional and unconventional completions, wireline, and cementing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.