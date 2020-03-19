Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Hughes CFA from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.35, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -37.9% and a 0.0% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Whiting Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oasis Petroleum is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.75, representing a 370.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $7.15 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Oasis Petroleum has an average volume of 15.33M.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.