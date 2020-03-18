Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Select Energy Services (WTTR) on March 16 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.27, close to its 52-week low of $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Select Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

The company has a one-year high of $12.75 and a one-year low of $2.84. Currently, Select Energy Services has an average volume of 415.9K.

Select Energy Services Inc. engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services.