Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO) on January 17 and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Valero Energy with a $110.00 average price target, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.99 and a one-year low of $69.44. Currently, Valero Energy has an average volume of 2.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VLO in relation to earlier this year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.