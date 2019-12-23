Analyst Rating Update on This Canadian Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum (MPC) on December 20 and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Denbury Resources, and Earthstone Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Petroleum with a $80.33 average price target, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Marathon Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.89 billion and net profit of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.91 billion and had a net profit of $737 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream.

