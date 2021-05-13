Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.16, close to its 52-week high of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 40.3% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.37, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

Based on NuVista Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and net profit of $715 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.56 million.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.