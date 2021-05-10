Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.82, close to its 52-week high of $43.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 35.8% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laredo Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $44.00.

Laredo Petroleum’s market cap is currently $480.1M and has a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -22.39.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.