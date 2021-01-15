Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy (XEC), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.00, close to its 52-week high of $53.40.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 47.5% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and Continental Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cimarex Energy with a $48.29 average price target, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report issued on January 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Based on Cimarex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $402 million and GAAP net loss of $293 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $582 million and had a net profit of $124 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XEC in relation to earlier this year.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.