Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) on January 8 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Ranger Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ranger Energy Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.6 million and GAAP net loss of $3.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $500K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RNGR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment is involved in rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in February 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.