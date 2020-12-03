Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTE), with a price target of C$0.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Baytex Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.54.

Baytex Energy’s market cap is currently $315.2M and has a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTE in relation to earlier this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.