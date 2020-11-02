Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Credit Suisse analyst Iris Zheng maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) today and set a price target of EUR18.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.87, close to its 52-week low of $20.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Zheng is ranked #5436 out of 6981 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $29.82 average price target, which is a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.