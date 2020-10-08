Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Vaalco Energy (EGY) on October 6 and set a price target of p155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.99, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Orca Exploration Group, and Transglobe Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaalco Energy with a $2.10 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.60 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Vaalco Energy has an average volume of 202K.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea; and Corporate and Other. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The Corporate and Other segment consists of corporate and operations support costs. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.