Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oasis Petroleum is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.63, implying a -14.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Oasis Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $388 million and GAAP net loss of $4.31 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $576 million and had a GAAP net loss of $115 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production. The Midstream Services segment performs salt water gathering, disposal services, fresh water services, natural gas gathering and processing as well as crude oil gathering and transportation, and other midstream services for the oil and natural gas wells. The Well Services segment relates to the completion services for the oil and natural gas wells as well as the products sales and equipment rentals. The company was founded by Thomas B. Nusz and Taylor L. Reid on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.